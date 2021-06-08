Prince George's County schools announce online learning option to mixed reaction

Mixed reaction after Prince George’s County Public Schools makes a bold move, announcing it will continue to offer virtual learning to 7-12 grade students in a new Online Campus.

The announcement comes as the school district unveils its return to school program for the fall.

The distance learning option will continue for 7-12 graders even though they’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school district says it’s because some students thrived in the virtual environment.

But there are stipulations —

- the Online Campus is application based

- the application is available June 21-July 5

- and the new program is limited to 700 students

The school district’s chief executive officer Dr. Monica Goldson says the online campus is designed for students who excelled during virtual learning this past school year and want to continue distance learning.

The online campus will reportedly include a combination of live and recorded instruction and limited elective course offerings.

The school district says once vaccines are available to K-6 grade students they will lift the virtual learning option for those younger students.

