Prince George’s County school bus transportation changes aim for safety, timeliness

School bus transportation improvements are coming to Prince George’s County with the intention of easing the system’s problem with late or no-show buses.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the changes will begin when school starts on Monday, August 26.

Prince George’s County School officials say after an audit of the transportation system last fall, they identified areas where improvements were needed.

They’ve implemented the following changes:

School Start & End Times are Shifting

Start and end times for all PGCPS schools are being streamlined.

Bus Stop Locations are Moving

Where students get on and off the bus will change for more efficient and timely routes.

Are You in The Bus Zone?

Students within walking distance to school who have safe pedestrian routes will no longer receive a bus.

Don’t Need a Bus? Tell Us.

Opt out of transportation if your child will be a car rider or student driver.

Track in the App

Download and use the Stop Finder App for improved and reliable GPS tracking.

School leaders are trying to avoid a repeat of what happened last year when buses were reportedly getting students to school late, and then back home late into the evening.

But as they launch the overhaul, they’re also cautioning that this won’t fix all the problems.

Wednesday, August 14 at 6 p.m. at High Point High School in Beltsville, and Thursday, August 15 at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill. See the full list of Transportation Community Information Sessions.