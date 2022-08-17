Prince George’s County school bus driver fair aims to fill nearly 200 vacancies

Prince George's County is hoping to address a bus driver shortage by hosting a hiring fair Wednesday.

The school system is experiencing a shortage of more than 190 school bus drivers as the new school year approaches.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, August 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Skyline Administration Building located at 6311 Randolph Road in Suitland.

Bus drivers will start at $20.32 per hour. Jobs will include health, dental, and vision insurance as well as retirement benefits.

Applicants must meet these qualifications:

Must be at least 21 years of age with a valid Driver's License to Apply

At least three years of driving history

Communicate effectively in English

Ability to obtain a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), Class A or B with passenger endorsement or Class B Learner's Permit with passenger (P) and school bus (S) endorsements

No more than two current points on their driving record. No more than 3 points issued in the past 10 years

Satisfactory past driving record

Pass a DOT Physical Examination

Ability to meet special training and qualifications determined by PGCPS

All applicants must pre-register for the hiring event.