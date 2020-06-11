Prince George's County school board tables measure that would remove police officers from schools

The Prince George's County Board of Education has tabled a measure Thursday evening that would remove police officers from schools. FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports that this means the proposal will no longer be discussed or voted on tonight.

Earlier today, a resolution was on the table that would remove school resource officers from county schools and replace them with social workers and mental health professionals -- an idea that got a cool reception Thursday from the county executive.

The Safe to Learn Act, passed in 2018, requires school resource officers to be assigned to every public school in the state of Maryland or the school must have "adequate local law enforcement coverage." It's a law that would seem to stand in the way of a plan to remove the officers.

During a news conference, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks was asked about the idea.

"I believe that we cannot afford to withdraw a single resource from our students... it's both and it is that they deserve to be in a place where they are safe and they deserve to have the mental health services and every other service that they deserve. At a time they are in those schools because of the law, the Maryland state law Safe to Learn Act," said Alsobrooks.

Several members of the Prince George's County Board of Education have discussed the idea of removing the officers in favor of replacing them with social workers, mental health professionals, and academic interventionists.

On the school system's website defining what a school resource officer is it says "they provide a uniformed presence, viable role model and are key to building trust with our students."

How does the school system's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson feel about the issue?

"It is important that we do take time now to discuss the role of police officers whether they are over-represented in our schools and to find community alternatives to making sure our staff and students are safe, but before we make drastic changes we must first answer some very critical questions that I have been inundated with over the last 24 hours," said Dr. Goldson.

Dr. Goldson says some of those questions include:

If you eliminate the officers, who is going to protect the students and staff from an active shooter?

Will the role of teacher and administrator change if you remove the police?

What about the voices of the students who like the school resource officer assigned to the school?

A board member tells FOX 5 they will likely try to get the resolution back on the agenda for their next meeting at the end of the month.