Prince George's County school board holds meeting to discuss calendar, future plans after snow days

The Brief Prince George’s County Public School students were back in the classroom after a full seven days on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss the calendar and future plans. The county has now used eight snow days. The school calendar had five built in.





Prince George's County Schools are finally back in class after seven snow days.

FOX 5 has been hearing from frustrated parents for days now.

On Wednesday, the Board of Education held an emergency meeting to discuss the calendar and future plans.

What we know:

Prince George's County has now used eight snow days. The school calendar had five built in.

In Wednesday night’s meeting, leaders talked about whether to extend the school year or get a waiver from the state.

They also discussed approval of a virtual learning plan so that if this happens again, kids aren't going without days of instruction.

"So, I want to be clear: We have systems in place to be able to run virtual learning, but that policy barrier got in the way of the school district being able to exercise that arm, so now we're doing that in the event we have more inclement weather," said Prince George's County School Board Member Dr. Phelton Moss.

Dig deeper:

Moss says that in June 2025, previous school leadership made the decision to not have a virtual learning plan in place, which needs to be approved by the Board of Education per Maryland state law.

Wednesday’s meeting will see interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph present a virtual plan that the board will vote on.

Most parents who spoke with FOX 5 agree that this many days of learning is too many to miss.

"I think they should have went online and did the online thing, and they need to bring that up coming forward," one parent told FOX 5.

"I think if they don't have the snow, the streets, the sidewalks cleaned up then kids shouldn't have to go back to school because it's not safe," said another.

Thursday schedule :

Prince George’s County schools are operating with a two hour delay for the rest of the week.