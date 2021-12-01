Prince George's County residents concerned over dozens of semi-trucks parked outside homes

Residents in a Prince George's County community have been dealing with a traffic nightmare all week, waking up each day to dozens of semi-trucks right outside their front doors.

Officials say the trucks are headed to a warehouse being leased by the U.S. Postal Service that is serving as a distribution center for the holiday season. However, neighbors say it's a hazard.

"Just yesterday they were over at the MedStar building blocking in emergency personnel coming in," says resident Rita Robinson. "The school buses have been late bringing the children to school in the mornings because they can’t get past these trucks."

Robinson and other members of the Timothy Branch community tell FOX 5 traffic isn't their biggest concern – it's safety. They say there have been accidents involving the trucks.

"There needs to be a means to address it sooner rather than later," says resident Karmen Lewis. "This is a community where people in the evening are out walking their dogs or spending time with their family."

"You can’t see on the other side of these trucks, so you have to literally stop in the middle of the street to make sure that nothing’s coming at you from one direction or another, it’s horrible," says Robinson. "We’re living in a nightmare right now."

A representative from the logistics center did come out Wednesday evening and spoke to the group, saying they were working on the issue.

This includes leasing some land nearby, about 80 acres where trucks will be allowed to stage.

The United States Postal Service released this statement to FOX 5:

"Due to a sudden and significant increase of inbound trailers, we are experiencing a temporary back-up of trailers at our Brandywine, Maryland Surface Transfer Center. This situation should be resolved by tomorrow. In the interim, alternative staging sites have been identified to re-route a majority of the backed-up trailers. We remain mindful of customers who live in the immediate vicinity and appreciate their patience and understanding."

A spokesperson for Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released a statement as well saying in part:

"The County is committed to working with USPS to ensure a long-term solution is worked out that will ensure that the USPS can conduct their work without negatively impacting our residents."