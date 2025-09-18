Prince George's County pushing pilot program allowing grocery stores to serve alcohol
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. - Prince George's County Council members are trying to find a solution to grocery store access by changing the law that prohibits them from selling alcohol.
The backstory:
Grocery stores in the area have continued to close, making it difficult for seniors and disabled citizens to get their shopping done. One store is still in business in Seat Pleasant, but it is limited in what it sells.
What they're saying:
District Seven’s Krystal Oriadha explained that selling beer and wine would increase profits and attract businesses. An increase in sales would draw in grocers and, thus, bring in a wider variety of fresh food.
The other side:
The main drawback to this would be cutting into mom-and-pop liquor stores’ sales.
Oriadha only wants to push this initiative in underserved communities that lack options. Council members plan to discuss this with legislators across Prince George’s County.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Council and councilmember Krystal Oriadha.