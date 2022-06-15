Suspects seen riding ATVs in video wanted in connection to shooting: DC Police

DC Police are searching for five suspects who were seen on video riding ATVs and were involved in a shooting on Sunday in Southeast.

The shooting occurred on Sunday in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue SE around 7:51 p.m. The victim was traveling southbound in front of this location.

The suspects were operating all-terrain vehicles and became involved in a verbal altercation with the victim.

During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and shot in the direction of the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicles or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.