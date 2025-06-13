Prince George's County Public Schools interim superintendent named

An interim superintendent for Prince George's County Public Schools has been named.

Prince George’s County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy named Shawn Joseph, the co-director of AASA-Howard University Urban Superintendents Academy, as the interim superintendent.

Joseph replaces Millard House II, whose announcement of departure was less than 24 hours ago.

"I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Joseph home to Prince George’s County, and I look forward to partnering with him and the Board of Education to chart a positive path forward," Braveboy said. "This is a pivotal moment for the school system and it’s an opportunity to reimagine what’s possible for our students and families. With Dr. Joseph’s seasoned leadership and the Board’s unwavering commitment, PGCPS can improve outcomes in student achievement, strengthen employee relations, and enhance the overall educational experience."

Joseph sits on the faculty of Howard University, serving as assistant professor of educational leadership, administration, and policy. Joseph holds a doctoral degree in educational administration and policy studies from George Washington University, a master’s degree in reading education from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree in English education from Lincoln University.

The backstory:

The school board held a closed-door meeting in Upper Marlboro Thursday night. That's where they decided to part ways.

Leaders with the Prince George's County school district say it's a mutual agreement to separate their employment relationship with their superintendent.

This goes into effect next week on Wednesday.

House was appointed superintendent on July 1, 2023, by former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

In a statement. PGCPS highlighted his achievements during his time with the district, like increasing the graduation rate to now over 80%. They went on to say that he's "set the system on a path for continued improvement."

But this decision isn't a surprise to many in the community, including the teachers union.

Just last week, the Prince Georges County Educators' Association put out a vote of 'no confidence' House following frustrations and the current staffing crisis.

The president of the union, Donna Christy, spoke with FOX 5 after the vote.

"We are desperate for strong leadership, our school system is not in a healthy place, too many vacancies, payroll is often missed, people don’t get paychecks randomly — Our staff feels disrespected, does not have faith that anything’s gonna change," Christy said.