Prince George's County Public Schools announce free meal sites for students

Prince George’s County Public Schools has selected nine locations to serve as meal sites while all public schools are closed as a part of ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meals at each locaction are free to students.

“Making sure our students have access to meals during this closure is a major concern for our community and Board of Education,” said CEO Dr. Monica Goldson. “For that reason, we have identified nine meal sites that are strategically placed throughout the county to ensure each student has access to nutritious meals.”

Prince George's County Public Schools will provide “grab and go” lunches at regional locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure. Students may get a sack lunch at one of the following locations: