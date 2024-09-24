Prince George's County police warn of online predators in lewd extortion scheme

Prince George’s County police are warning residents about a disturbing online extortion scheme where predators coerce victims into sending sexually explicit photos and videos, then threaten to expose the material unless money is paid.

The scam targets people of all ages.

It typically begins with the predator posing as someone interested in a romantic or sexual relationship online, luring the victim into sharing intimate content.

"It’s very unfortunate, and I hate to see that happen to anyone," said Corporal Unique Jones of the Prince George's County Police Department. "I have family members, we all have family members, who it easily could’ve been them."

Once the predator has the explicit content, they demand money, threatening to release the material publicly if the victim doesn’t comply.

"Honestly, it pisses me off. It’s frustrating, it’s aggravating, especially when they’re targeting young kids," a concerned local resident told FOX 5.

Erica, another resident, said she knows people who have been put in such vulnerable situations.

"I just feel like people make themselves too available and trust too easily. They call everyone their friend, but some people have different motives," she said.

Police data shows these incidents are on the rise. So far in 2024, there have been 19 reported cases in Prince George’s County, with more than 30 expected by the end of the year. In 2023, there were 23 cases, up from just two in 2022.

"I think now people are speaking out," Corporal Jones said. "The internet has been around for a while, but now people are reporting it."

Even if a victim sends money, the harassment doesn’t stop.

"They may ask for $10,000 today, and after they get it, they’ll say, ‘We still have these photos, so keep sending money,’" Jones explained.

Jones stressed the importance of victims coming forward.

"We are not here to judge, we are not here to make you feel embarrassed. We want to help you in any way we can," she said. "You can not only help yourself, but help someone else who may be in the same predicament as you."

Police urge people to avoid sending nude photos or videos to anyone, even if they think they know the person, warning that it’s not worth the risk.