Prince George’s County police trying to ID suspect, motive in Suitland killing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating after a victim was found dead on Rena Road in Suitland early Tuesday morning.
Police were conducting a welfare check when they found the man’s body around 7 a.m.
They say he appeared to have suffered “upper body trauma” – but they have not indicated what kind of weapon the killer may have used.
Investigators are still trying to piece together information on a possible suspect – and to determine what led to the killing.
If you have any information that might help investigators, call 1-866-411-TIPS.
