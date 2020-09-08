Prince George’s County police trying to ID suspect, motive in Suitland killing

article

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a victim was found dead on Rena Road in Suitland early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County police investigating body part found in Brandywine

Police were conducting a welfare check when they found the man’s body around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Interim chief says Prince George's County officers saved by bullet-resistant vests in 'ambush'

They say he appeared to have suffered “upper body trauma” – but they have not indicated what kind of weapon the killer may have used.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Investigators are still trying to piece together information on a possible suspect – and to determine what led to the killing.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call 1-866-411-TIPS.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



