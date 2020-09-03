Prince George’s County police investigating body part found in Brandywine

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a human body part was found in Brandywine.

Police have called in forensics investigators to the scene on Lusby Lane.

They have not indicated who found the body part, nor have they said whether they’ve found more than one.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

