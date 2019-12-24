Prince George’s County police pursuit ends in deadly DC crash
WASHINGTON - A police pursuit that began in Prince George’s County late Monday night ended in a deadly crash in the District, authorities said on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a robbery at gas station in the 9100 block of Livingston Road shortly before midnight.
According to police, a witness’s description quickly led them to a vehicle and they were authorized to pursue.
The chase ended when the suspect crashed at Martin Luther King Avenue and I-295.
The suspect – who has not been identified – died after being taken to a local hospital.