Prince George’s County police pursuit ends in deadly DC crash

A police pursuit that began in Prince George’s County late Monday night ended in a deadly crash in the District, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a robbery at gas station in the 9100 block of Livingston Road shortly before midnight.

According to police, a witness’s description quickly led them to a vehicle and they were authorized to pursue.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed at Martin Luther King Avenue and I-295.

The suspect – who has not been identified – died after being taken to a local hospital.

