Prince George's County police officer suspended over social media posts

A Maryland police officer has been suspended over two social media posts, including one showing him wearing what was described as a political T-shirt as he displayed his badge and service weapon.

The Prince George's County Police Department says its internal affairs division opened an investigation and that turned up a second media post that raised concern and led to Tuesday's suspension.

The officer's identity wasn't released, and the specific nature of the two social media posts wasn't revealed.

A county news release said the police department developed an updated social media policy in 2019 that’s taught to all recruits and discussed in mandatory in-service training.