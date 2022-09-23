Another Prince George's County police officer indicted on theft and misconduct charges

A Prince George's County police officer was indicted Friday on charges of theft and misconduct in office.

The involved officer is Corporal Travis Fowble.

His own department shared the news and said that Fowble, who is currently suspended, is accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty.

His police powers were initially suspended in February 2022.

The allegations stem from incidents dating back to 2018.

14 Prince George's County police officers indicted for misconduct in office

Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division brought the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Fowble joined the PGPD in 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.

Last month, the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office charged 13 current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired county police officer with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft scheme.