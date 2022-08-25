14 Prince George's County police officers indicted for misconduct in office

Officials announced 14 indictments related to misconduct in office against several current and retired Prince George’s County police officers on Thursday.

The indictments, announced by the Prince George's County State's Attorney Office, charge 13 current Prince George’s County police officers and one retired county police officer with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft scheme.

According to investigators, at some point between January 17, 2019, and March 27, 2021, the fourteen police officers concealed overlapping secondary employment shifts from the police department.

In addition to the misconduct in office charges brought on all 14 individuals, Seven of the officers are being charged with an additional count of misconduct in office for submitting falsified information to the secondary employer.

13 of the officers will also face charges for theft scheme of at least $1,500 to under $25,000, and one is facing charges for theft scheme of at least $100 to under $1,500.

The names of the officers indicted range in rank from police officer first class to corporal. Their names are listed below:

Corporal Nick Agapov, age 39

Corporal Anthony Brooke, age 30

Corporal Kyle Cook, age 32

Corporal Matthew Cotillo, age 31

Corporal Brandon Farley, age 34

Corporal Chris Hall, age 45

Corporal Jonathan Haskett, age 29

Corporal Joshua Hitchens, age 32

Retired Corporal James Lubonski, age 33

Private First Class John Mcintosh, age 33

Corporal Matthew Obordo, age 33

Corporal Michael O’Connell, age 33

Private First Class Christopher Oliver, age 32

Corporal Travis Popielarcheck, age 30

"This is an unprecedented case in which 14 officers have been indicted in a theft and misconduct scheme. In the face of the recent surge in crime that we have seen in the last several weeks, it is very difficult to have to bring a case like this to the public. However, we cannot, and will not, overlook these crimes," said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "Police officers are sworn to protect and serve the public, and they take an oath to uphold the law. These indictments demonstrate our commitment to pursuing justice regardless of a suspect’s race, gender, religion, or occupation."

If convicted, the officers face up to five years in prison for the felony theft charges. There is no maximum sentence for misconduct in office.