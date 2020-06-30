Prince George's County police officer indicted for misconduct

A Prince George's County police officer has been indicted for misconduct in office.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Tuesday that Corporal Ivan Mendez was indicted for "disclosing sensitive and confidential information about an ongoing police investigation with a commercial sex worker in 2018."

FOX 5's Evan Lambert reports Cpl. Mendez apparently shared the information with the sex worker who he was also paying for sex, according to police.

Mendez has been suspended amid an investigation.

Braveboy released the following statement in relation to the indictment:

"My Office has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption by public officials who unlawfully violate the public trust. I take this very seriously because the people of Prince George’s County deserve to be represented by people who operate with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity. That is why I created a stand-alone public integrity unit to prosecute these types of cases to the fullest extent of the law. There is no excuse for corruption and this case will be treated no differently. Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy.

