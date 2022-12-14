Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year.

Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.

Officials say an additional temporary protective order was obtained by the same female acquaintance on October 24, 2022. They say that was order dismissed following a hearing on December 12 at which evidence was presented against Burroughs alleging that he sexually assaulted a woman.

Burroughs faces second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges. His law enforcement authority remains suspended and he has been placed on a no duty status without pay. Burroughs is a nine-year veteran.

"The charges against this deputy are very concerning. Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect others, not abuse them. Those who live and work in Prince George's County deserve the very best from its public safety community, and the behavior alleged in this case runs counter to that expectation," said Sheriff John D.B. Carr in a statement.

An earlier version of this story misidentified the suspect as a Prince George's County "police officer." The error has been corrected.