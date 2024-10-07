Prince George’s County police officer arrested at Reagan National Airport for unauthorized use of vehicle

article

A Prince George’s County Police officer has been suspended without pay following her arrest on Oct. 3 at Reagan National Airport.

Officer Sierra Alston was charged by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department with three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and related offenses.

Alston, who joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2023, is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has not provided further details regarding the case.