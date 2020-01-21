Prince George's County police locate 7-year-old boy who was reported missing

article

A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday has been safely located, Prince George's County Police say.

Police say a good Samaritan in the District found King Yancey walking and contacted D.C. police. Information from the community on FOX 5 DC's Facebook page then led police in Prince George's County to this discovery and to the 7-year-old.

"He is safe and out of the bitter cold," tweeted Jennifer Donelan, the Director of Media Relations Division of the Prince George's County Police.