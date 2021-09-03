Prince George's County police investigating hit-and-run after car slams into home
CLINTON, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Prince George's County say they're investigating after a car ran into a house in Clinton.
The Prince Geroge's County Fire Department responded to the scene at 8600 block of Old Branch Ave near Bradley Lane around 8:50 p.m. for a hit and run.
A witness who lives in the home told FOX 5 that the driver struck a fence, a car, and the house.
The driver of the car was not at the scene when first responders arrived. The investigation is ongoing.