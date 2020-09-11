Prince George’s County police investigating double homicide in Oxon Hill
article
OXON HILL, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating after two men were found shot to death in Oxon Hill.
READ MORE: Police in Prince George's County accused of rubber stamping use of force
Police responded to the 600 block of Audrey Lane after hearing multiple gunshots in the area.
READ MORE: Prince George’s County police investigating body part found in Brandywine
When they arrived at the scene, they found the two victims – who have not been identified.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect and a motive in connection with the crime.
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE