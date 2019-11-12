Prince George’s County police investigating deadly shooting near High Point HS
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Prince George’s County police are investigating a deadly shooting near High Point High School in Beltsville on Tuesday.
The police investigation appeared to be concentrated in an apartment complex off of Powder Mill Road.
They say the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
They have not identified the victim, nor have they released any suspect information.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.