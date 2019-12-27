Prince George’s County police investigating deadly shooting in Chillum

article

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a victim was shot to death in Chillum Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Dean Drive around 9:30 a.m.

They found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment at the location.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they released any suspect information.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call 1-866-411-TIPS.