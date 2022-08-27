Prince George's County Police investigate separate homicides that occurred within hours

Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say.

Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland.

Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check, and once there they found a victim inside an apartment there suffering from trauma the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as Dameon Broadus, 44, of Landover.

Then around 6:15 p.m., police responded to a parking lot in the 5000 block of Beech Place in Temple Hills for a shooting.

Once there, officers discovered a victim, identified as Terance Boggan, Jr, 35, of Washington, D.C., who had been shot. Boggan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have no identified suspects or motives in either shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in each case.