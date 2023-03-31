1 in custody following road rage incident in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police are investigating a road rage incident in the Temple Hills area.

Authorities say the incident was reported near southbound Branch Avenue and Interstate 495.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says no shots were fired, but police did observe a road rage incident involving a armed person. She says the crash is believed to have happened while the suspect was trying to flee.

Ramirez says one person is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.