Prince George’s County police ID victim in deadly Capitol Heights shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George’s County police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Capitol Heights Wednesday evening.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Police responded to the scene in the 5700 block of Rollins Lane around 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Sean Spence suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.
Police are still trying to identify a suspect – or suspects – in connection with the shooting.
If you have any information that might help police, call (301) 772-4925.