Prince George’s County police ID victim in deadly Capitol Heights shooting

Prince George’s County police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Capitol Heights Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 5700 block of Rollins Lane around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Sean Spence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect – or suspects – in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that might help police, call (301) 772-4925.

