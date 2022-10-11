Prince George's County moves closer to police accountability board

Prince George's County is one step closer to an police accountability board with members expected to name the appointees Tuesday.

FOX 5's Melanie Alwnick says the decisions comes from a state mandate for Maryland’s 22 counties and the city of Baltimore to form police accountability boards.

In Prince Georges County, the board will consist of five members appointed by the county council, and five members - plus a chair - appointed by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

In August, the County Council asked for interested citizens to apply for membership saying they should be fair-minded and objective in their commitment to meaningful reform.

Under state law - the review boards will meet with law enforcement, receive complaints of misconduct, and review allegations from the public against police officers.

State law says the boards should reflect a county’s diversity, and no active law enforcement members can serve.

Alwnick says the County Executive’s appointees also have to be approved by council.