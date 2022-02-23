Prince George's County mom warns parents about contaminated baby formulas

Less than a week after U.S. health officials told parents not to use three popular powdered infant formulas, a Prince George’s County mom contacted FOX 5 to double down on the warning.

"As a mom you kind of know these things, so I was kind of looking at her like, well something doesn’t seem right about her," Jasmine Palmer said of her nine-month-old daughter Jordyn.

Unfortunately, she was right.

"I was terrified," Palmer continued. "I’ve seen babies vomit before. Sometimes when they drink milk it’s a little bit of vomit, but this was nothing I had ever seen in a baby before."

After a long night at urgent care and no answers, Palmer believes she figured out what was wrong with Jordyn when she saw a post on Instagram.

The post included a message saying that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) was warning parents not to use certain Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas after reports of four kids ending up in the hospital with bacterial infections.

One of those infants later died.

"Her [formula] sure enough was on the recall, and it was like a halfway empty jar if not more," Palmer said Wednesday night.

She added that Jordyn appears to be ok, but Palmer wants to make sure other parents know about the problem.

"When I shared this story just on my Instagram, I got a bunch of moms DM me, telling me that their kid was going through the exact same thing, and it had been going on, and they had no idea what was wrong with their baby," she said.

The FDA said parents should not use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

For more information from the FDA regarding the contaminated formula, visit FDA.gov.