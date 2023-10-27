Prince George's County man convicted of domestic assault against adult and child

A St. Mary’s County jury convicted a Prince George's County man with domestic violence assault.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Charles Giovonne Shanks, of Aquasco, Maryland of all charges stemming from an April 4, 2022. Shanks has been found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault of an adult and child victim.

"I want to thank the jury for their diligence and careful consideration of all the testimony and evidence prior to rendering their guilty verdicts in this domestic violence case," said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

Shanks faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

