Prince George’s County man charged in violent Chevy Chase gas-station carjacking caught on camera

A Prince George’s County man is facing charges after he was caught on camera during a violent carjacking at a Chevy Chase gas station.

Montgomery County police have charged Tyrece Jones, 19, of Oxon Hill with armed carjacking, first-degree assault, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a carjacking.

Police have released video showing the incident, which unfolded on Jan. 14 around 8:23 p.m.

They say the victim had just finished pumping gas at the location at 8500 Connecticut Avenue when the suspect approached her with a gun drawn.

The victim tried to get into her vehicle, but the suspect attacked her, and chased her around the vehicle until he forced her down on the ground.

While she was on the ground, Jones allegedly held a gun to her head and demanded her keys.

After he’d taken her car, he drove away.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries, but police did not say how severe they were.

Investigators discovered that the vehicle was in Oxon Hill and, with the help of Prince George’s County police, they tracked it down, and pulled over the driver.

Multiple suspects were in vehicle when they conducted the traffic stop, police say.

Investigators determined that Jones – the driver – was the man they were looking for.

He is currently held without bond.

