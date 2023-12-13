Prince George’s County launches Guaranteed Income Program, offering $800 monthly to eligible residents

Leaders are getting ready to give out cash to residents with no strings attached.

Applications for the Guaranteed Income Program in Prince George’s County are now live.

"This $800 would be tremendous help for me and my family," said District Heights resident Phyllis Wright.

She just put in her application for the county’s pilot income program.

"We are really struggling," she told FOX 5 Wednesday.

District 7 Council Member Krystal Oriadha, and county leaders including County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, passed a bill that will give people $800 a month for two years to help them cover basic needs, and improve financial stability throughout Prince George's.

"Have you been to the grocery store lately? $800 can go a long way with food, gas … The gas prices are high," 62-year-old Wright explained.

To qualify, you must be a young adult coming out of the foster care system, a formerly incarcerated person who was recently released, or an adult 60 and older making $50,000 or less.

"There are so many seniors I’ve talked to who are struggling to get meals and pay property taxes," Councilmember Oriadha said.

For 24 months, the program will dish out $4 million to 175 county residents, and you don’t have to pay it back or report how you choose to spend the money.

"We trust you, and we trust you to do what you need with these funds," Oriadha added.

For adults 60 and older, to be considered you must live in a specific area in the county.

"So, really a focus inside the beltway cause the goal is to look at communities that have been impacted by lack of access to healthy eating, access to health care, and prioritizing those seniors," Oriadha explained.

"I pray that I will be one of those seniors that are chosen," Wright said.

Applications close on January 1, 2024.

Click here for a list of qualifying zip codes.

For young adults, recently phased out of the foster care system who are looking to apply for the guaranteed income program, click here.