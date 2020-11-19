Prince George’s County implementing 5pm weekend curfew for minors at National Harbor
OXON HILL, Md. - After weeks of large crowds of youths roaming Prince George’s County’s National Harbor area, officials are cracking down.
Effective tomorrow starting at 5 p.m., youths under the age of 17 will not be permitted in the National Harbor area without an adult accompanying them.
The curfew will be lifted at 6 a.m., and will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The order comes after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks – on multiple occasions – railed against parents who were dropping their children off at National Harbor for hours at a time.
On some occasions, she said, parents were renting out hotel rooms for their children to party in.
