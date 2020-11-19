Prince George’s County implementing 5pm weekend curfew for minors at National Harbor

After weeks of large crowds of youths roaming Prince George’s County’s National Harbor area, officials are cracking down.

Effective tomorrow starting at 5 p.m., youths under the age of 17 will not be permitted in the National Harbor area without an adult accompanying them.

The curfew will be lifted at 6 a.m., and will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The order comes after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks – on multiple occasions – railed against parents who were dropping their children off at National Harbor for hours at a time.

On some occasions, she said, parents were renting out hotel rooms for their children to party in.

