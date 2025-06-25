Massive tree falls onto Prince George's County home amid severe storms

The Brief Strong storms blew through the DMV Wednesday afternoon. In Prince George's County, the severe weather brought a tree down onto a woman's home. She was not injured, but can no longer live in her home.



A Maryland woman is thankful to be alive after a severe storm caused a tree to fall and slam into her house in Prince George’s County.

While she says she’s grateful she wasn’t hurt, she’s shaken and devastated that she’s left trying to pick up the pieces of her home.

What we know:

The massive tree fell on Darlene Nelson’s house Wednesday afternoon, crashing onto the roof.

The impact caused the ceiling to collapse, sending debris, insulation, wood planks throughout her kitchen, causing extensive damage and water damage.

Her doorbell camera captured video of the fierce winds, knocking down the tree.

The sound of wicked wind gusts, heavy rain, sweeping through Midland Turn Roadway, toppling this massive tree on top of this recently painted house in Upper Marlboro.

What she says:

Nelson was driving home from work at the time and was stunned when she got back to her home—wrecked.

"I am thankful that I'm alive. However, at the same time, I'm without a home, and so it leaves me worried and just unsure what's going to happen from here," homeowner Darlene Nelson said.

She said the storm, and subsequent damage, was scary.

"We've been getting a lot of rain lately, and so to see this damage actually hit home, closer to home, to my home, I would say it was very nerve-wracking," Nelson told FOX 5.

What's next:

Nelson says she’s going to file a claim with her homeowner’s insurance. Crews are expected to come out and remove the tree on Thursday.