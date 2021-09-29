Prince George's County holds bus driver job fair amid driver shortage

Prince George's County Public Schools is holding a bus driver job fair Wednesday after starting the school year off with a shortage of more than 200 drivers.

The event will be held virtually. Potential drivers will need to fill out a registration form online. Once eligibility is confirmed, potential drivers will receive an email invitation for a virtual interview.

School officials say the starting hourly wage is $19.35 per hour and includes a comprehensive package of benefits -- including health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as retirement plans.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license, three years driving history and must be able to communicate effectively in English. Potential drivers must have the ability to obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL), Class A or B with passenger endorsement or Class B Learner’s Permit with passenger (P) and school bus (S) endorsements.

Potential drivers should have no more than two current points on their driving record, have passed a satisfactory past driving record and have passed a DOT physical examination.

School districts across the D.C. region continue to deal with bus driver shortages and delays.