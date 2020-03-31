Prince George's County Fire & EMS Department member tests positive for COVID-19: officials

A member of the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Chief Tiffany Green said in a statement that PGFD currently has eight members, including the member listed above, self-quarantining at this time. Seven of those cases are listed as “non-job related.”

An investigation into how the individual today may have contracted COVID-19 is ongoing.

