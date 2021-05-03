Prince George’s County father charged in murder of infant son

article

Authorities have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Prince George's County father in connection with the murder of his infant son.

Officers say Rodriquez Holeman faces second degree murder, first degree child abuse resulting in death and additional charges after they say he admitted to shaking his son, two-month-old Rodriquez Holeman Jr. on April 23 at the family's home in the 8000 block of Murray Hill Road in Fort Washington

The infant was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Autopsy results showed the baby died from head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso, officials say. The infant's death was ruled a homicide.

Holeman was arrested and is being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.