Prince George’s County detectives canvass Capitol Heights neighborhood after 6-year-old shot

Investigators with Prince George's County will be canvassing the Capitol Heights neighborhood Tuesday hoping to gather information about a shooting that left a young child hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive. Police say the 6-year-old child was inside of an apartment when they were shot by a stray bullet.

Officers believe that an unknown suspect shot into the apartment from the outside.

The child remains hospitalized with critical injuries and a cash reward is being offered in connection with this case.

The canvass is set to begin at 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 301-772-4911.