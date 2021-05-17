Child inside apartment shot by stray bullet in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a young child was struck by a bullet inside an apartment Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Brooks Drive in District Heights. Police say the child was inside of an apartment when they were shot by a stray bullet

Officers say they do not believe the child was an intended target. The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.