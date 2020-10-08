Prince George’s County departmental shooting reported in Southeast DC, authorities say

Prince George's County Police are at the scene of a departmental shooting in Southeast D.C.

Prince George’s County Police

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at Alabama Avenue and 36th Place.

Preliminarily, officers say a carjacking lead to a pursuit and a crash at the location. Police believe a shot may have been fired at officers and that officers returned fire.



No injuries have been reported and police say a suspect has been arrested. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

