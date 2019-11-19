Prince George's County Council votes to bar county agencies from working with ICE

article

The Prince George's County Council has voted unanimously to ban all county agencies from engaging in immigration enforcement, the Washington Post first reported Tuesday.

Sponsored by 10 of the 11 councilmembers, the bill was largely supported by Casa de Maryland, an immigration advocacy group, and opposed by the Prince George's County Police Department.

The Washington Post reports the police department already has an existing policy that bars officers from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unless individuals face criminal warrants.

The bill was a part of a package that included other bills that would require residents to be alerted when they are placed in a gang database and to require police to wear body cameras, according to the Washington Post. The other bills did not advance.