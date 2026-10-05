Prince George's County Council set to consider authorizing bonds for National Harbor Sphere

The Prince George’s County Council is set to consider authorizing up to $215 million in special obligation bonds to help move the proposed Sphere at National Harbor closer to reality.

The Brief The Prince George’s County Council is set to consider authorizing up to $215 million in special obligation bonds. Plans for the $1.4 billion project call for a 6,000-seat entertainment venue that promises to create thousands of jobs. Labor groups are pushing for a project labor agreement to establish set wages and working conditions during construction.



The vote centers on the money needed to advance the massive project and refinance existing National Harbor debt. The bonds would be repaid through designated tax revenues tied to the development.

Plans for the $1.4 billion project call for a 6,000-seat entertainment venue that promises to create thousands of jobs. County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the venue could open doors for local small and minority-owned businesses, with county projections putting potential annual tax revenues at $63 million.

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However, the proposal faces an unresolved question regarding guarantees for the people who will build it. Labor groups are pushing for a project labor agreement to establish set wages and working conditions during construction.

While no construction labor agreement currently exists, Braveboy said a planned labor peace agreement would cover operations after the venue opens. Labor leaders maintain that enforceable protections must also apply to construction workers.

Approval of the bond package would clear a major financing hurdle for the development, though today's vote will not resolve the underlying labor dispute. The council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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