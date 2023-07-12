Prince George's County council member proposes stricter regulations for marijuana dispensaries

This Friday marks two weeks of marijuana being legal for adult use in the state of Maryland.

After Marylanders spent over $10 million on weed during just the first weekend, one local county is considering restricting how and where dispensaries run their businesses.

A new bill introduced by Prince George's County Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (District 7) would restrict dispensaries from popping up in strip malls and shopping plazas. If it passes – it would also mean that dispensaries must be at least a mile apart from each other.

"I mean this caught everyone off guard," said Michael Chiaramonte, the owner of Haven Dispensary.

Michael Chiaramonte, the owner of Haven Dispensary in Brandywine, Maryland.

The new proposal asks dispensary owners to meet additional requirements if they want to operate in the county.

"I was a bit surprised when I heard 'cause we’ve been servicing the medical cannabis patients for the last 5 years without issue," Chiaramonte said.

Councilmember Oriadha says this legislation is to help prevent any issues in the future.

"We’ve seen in Prince George’s County, particularly in my district, an over-saturation of liquor stores, tobacco stores, convenient stores," Oriadha explained.

She doesn't want to see that happen with dispensaries.

Cannabis stores, if Oriadha's bill passes, will not be allowed within 2,500 feet of a school or day care. It also requires that dispensaries be located in industrial areas.

Prince George's County Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (District 7)

"The name makes you think of warehouses, huge trucks, but we have lots of industrial parks that have been modernized," she said.

Chiaramonte doesn't agree. His business is located in Brandywine.

"These are retail businesses, and they should be in retail locations where the citizens of P.G. can access these businesses," he said. "A lot of us have invested time and money into building spaces."

With this proposed bill, owners like Chiaramonte would be grandfathered in – meaning they wouldn't have to relocate. But he would have to comply with new 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. operating hours. Right now, dispensaries can operate for 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"She is trying to restrict the hours that the Maryland Cannabis Administration has already addressed," Chiaramonte said.

Councilmember Oriadha says it's more about coming up with a ‘thoughtful approach - as dispensaries move into the county."

Right now, this proposal has the support of three other members. When the council comes back from recess in September, they will hold public hearings to further discuss the bill and potential changes.