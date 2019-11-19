Prince George’s County council criminalizing ‘vicious animal’ ownership

The Prince George’s County council took new steps on Tuesday to eliminate what the authorities consider to be vicious or dangerous animals.

The county already has a pit bull ban in place – but now owning a dog it considers dangerous could mean a fine of up to $1,000, or even jail time.

The pit bull ban covers Staffordshire Bull Terrier; American Staffordshire Terrier; American Pit Bull Terrier; or “dogs that exhibit the characteristics of a Pit Bull more than any other breed of dog.”

In the fall of 2019, the county flirted with the prospect of lifting the ban, the new measure enhances it.

The ban has been in place since 1997.

In addition to applying the criminal charges to dangerous dog ownership, the measure expands criminal penalties for animal cruelty or neglect, including failing to properly feed animals.