Dog shot after police say 2 dogs charged officer in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a dog was shot and another was seized after the animals charged a police officer in Prince George’s County.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Cable Avenue in the Suitland area when police were called to assist with the removal of the two dogs from a home.

When they arrived, police say the dogs ran and jumped on one of the officers. They say the dogs charged the second officer who opened fire and wounded one of the animals.

Advertisement

The wounded dog is receiving medical attention. The second dog was seized by animal control officers. Investigators say animal control officers were initially called to the home after at least one of the dogs was captured on camera attacking and killing a cat.

Police are still investigating the incident at this time.