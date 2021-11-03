Prince George’s County car thieves need just 20 seconds to ride off in stolen vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County police are warning residents that thieves need mere seconds to ride off in unlocked, unattended cars.
In a new surveillance video released by the police, a driver exits his car and, 20 seconds later, a suspected thief drives off in it.
According to police, the number of "jump-in" car thefts has sky-rocketed in the county.
In 2021, police recorded 610 jump-in. By this time last year, there were 388, according to police.
Police are reminding people to take the following precautions:
- Never leave children in a vehicle running unattended
- Push-to-start vehicles left running unattended can also be stolen
- Never leave your key fob in the vehicle
- Stay with your vehicle as you allow it to warm up