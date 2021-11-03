Expand / Collapse search

Prince George’s County car thieves need just 20 seconds to ride off in stolen vehicle

Prince George's County
Thieves steal car in Prince George's County in 20 seconds

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County police are warning residents that thieves need mere seconds to ride off in unlocked, unattended cars.

In a new surveillance video released by the police, a driver exits his car and, 20 seconds later, a suspected thief drives off in it.

According to police, the number of "jump-in" car thefts has sky-rocketed in the county.

In 2021, police recorded 610 jump-in. By this time last year, there were 388, according to police.

Police are reminding people to take the following precautions:

- Never leave children in a vehicle running unattended

- Push-to-start vehicles left running unattended can also be stolen

- Never leave your key fob in the vehicle

- Stay with your vehicle as you allow it to warm up
 