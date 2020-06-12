Expand / Collapse search

Prince George’s County backyard police chase caught on camera

Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Several Prince George’s County police vehicles were caught on camera chasing another vehicle through several backyards on Friday.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Several Prince George’s County police vehicles were caught on camera chasing another vehicle through several backyards in the Hillcrest Heights neighborhood of Temple Hills on Friday.

The pursuit was caught on a homeowner's Ring camera at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Chita Court.

In the video, you can see the driver takes a path through the homes and then three police cruisers follow soon after. 

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports that police say this was an authorized pursuit. 