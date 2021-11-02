Prince George's County announces new COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Prince George's County has released a schedule of new COVID-19 vaccine clinics in anticipation of the CDC's recommendation of Pfizer’s vaccine for five to 11-year-olds.

The clinics will vaccinate residents ages five and older starting Monday, Nov. 8, pending CDC approval. An additional list of mobile clinics will be announced shortly.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be free and available to any eligible county resident. Clinics will operate at multiple schools each day Monday through Friday during afterschool hours through mid-December for first doses and second doses.

Each clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply available; the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized for use in children five to 11.

Walk-ins will also be accepted at the school mobile clinics but appointments are encouraged. Appointment scheduling for five to 11-year-old vaccinations will be available soon.

Individuals younger than 18 receiving vaccinations must have a parent or legal guardian complete the appropriate consent form and bring it to the clinic.

SCHEDULE OF COVID-19 VACCINE MOBILE SCHOOL CLINICS FOR FIVE- TO 11-YEAR-OLDS

Monday clinics

November 8th, November 15th, November 22nd (First-Dose Clinic)

November 29th, December 6th, December 13th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Laurel High School in Laurel

3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine

3:00 to 8:00 p.m.



Tuesday clinics

November 9th, November 16th, November 23rd (First-Dose Clinic)

November 30th, December 7th, December 14th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Wednesday Clinics

November 10th, November 17th, November 24th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 1st, December 8th, December 15th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Northwestern High School in Adelphi

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fairmont Heights High School in Landover

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Thursday Clinics

November 18th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 9th (Second-Dose Clinic)

Bowie High School in Bowie

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Suitland High School in District Heights

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friendly High School in Fort Washington

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Friday Clinics

November 12th, November 19th (First-Dose Clinic)

December 3rd, December 10th (Second-Dose Clinic)

High Point High School in Beltsville

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Surrattsville High School in Clinton

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Crossland High School in Camp Springs

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.