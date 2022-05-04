Prince George's Co. officer found guilty of assaulting citizen who became paralyzed from injuries

A Prince George's County police officer was found guilty of assaulting a citizen while handcuffed behind his back, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Sergeant Bryant Strong was found guilty of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for assaulting a citizen.

On October 17, 2019, a Prince George’s County police officer initiated a traffic stop on Brierfield and Wheeler Roads in Oxon Hill for displaying expired tags. The officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Demonte Ward-Blake, 24, of District Heights.

At some point during the interaction, the officer unholstered his weapon. Ward-Blake became verbally agitated at that time but continued to cooperate and comply with the officer’s orders.

After additional officers, including Strong, responded to the scene for backup, Ward-Blake was placed under arrest.

Subsequently, Strong stood Ward-Blake up near the passenger side of the police cruiser to conduct a search of Ward-Blake’s person. During the search, Ward-Blake turned his body towards Strong, at which time Strong pushed Ward-Blake against the cruiser to continue the search and then took Ward-Blake to the ground.

As a result, Ward-Blake sustained serious injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

"I am pleased that this case has been successfully resolved. As state’s attorney, my job is to hold defendants fully accountable for their crimes, including police officers, who are charged with protecting the public and enforcing the law," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "This defendant abused his position, violated the rights of a citizen he was sworn to protect and caused him to sustain severe life-altering injuries for the remainder of his life. He will now he will have to face the consequences for his actions."

Sentencing for Officer Strong is set for July 21, 2022. He faces up to 10 years in prison.